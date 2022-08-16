Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday.

A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than in 2019 in its entirety.

In addition, fentanyl-related deaths, opioid overdose 911 calls requiring emergency services and firearms found near illegal drugs is also increasing.

The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA) task forces confiscated 111,600 fentanyl dosage units in Montana through June 30. Out of that, 17,900 fentanyl dosage units are joined with 20.66 fentanyl pounds converted to dosage units, according to the attorney general's office.

"In all of 2021, task forces seized 37,724 dosage units and 5.03 pounds of fentanyl, totaling 60,577 combined dosage units. In 2020, that combined amount was 6,663 and in 2019 it was 1,900," the attorney general's office said in the release.

“There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate — and killing Montanans,” Attorney General Knudsen said in the release. “I’ve put additional resources into the fight against drugs and crime in Montana and will continue my efforts alongside other law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe.”

In the United States, fatal drug overdoses rose 30% from 2019 to 2020, and is currently the leading cause of death among young adults. The attorney general's office said fentanyl is a major contributor to the growth.

In Montana, fatal fentanyl-related overdoses rose 1,100% in 2021 from 2017, according to the attorney general's office.

"In the first five months of this year, the lab has already confirmed 34 deaths where fentanyl was involved. Dozens more are suspected but not yet confirmed. Opioid-related response by emergency medical services this year are up 57 percent over 2021."

The Blackfeet Tribe announced a state of emergency in March due to 17 drug overdoses in one week with 4 of those being deadly.

"In the period from May 22 to June 1, there were at least eight fatal overdoses across seven different Montana counties involving individuals aged 24 to 60 years old."

"Methamphetamine remains a significant threat in Montana and it is a contributing factor to many other crimes committed, county prosecutors say. RMHIDTA task forces have taken 129 pounds of meth off the road so far this year, along with 4.6 pounds of heroin, and 8.1 pounds of cocaine."

Law enforcement agencies in Montana are also noticing an increase in firearms alongside of dangerous drugs, the release from the attorney general's office said. They have confiscated 308 weapons in the first half of this year--82% of the 375 confiscated weapons in 2021.