YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Pre-bating and scientific capture operations are starting up again within Yellowstone National Park.

Starting Aug. 9, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin field captures, a release from the park said.

Work will go through Oct. 28 and areas surrounding bear capture activities will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities occurring.

Signs will be posted along major access points to the capture site.

The park says it is important the public heed the signs and not venture into the area that has been posted.

Grizzly bear captures are a part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“Monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities are vital to ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” Yellowstone said.

You can find more information regarding grizzly bear capture efforts by calling the IGBST hotline at 406-994-6675.

Information about the grizzly bear research and monitoring is available from the IGBST website here.