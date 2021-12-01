Fire confirmed in Browning, Montana

BROWNING, Mont. - According to dispatch for the Blackfeet Tribal Nation Law Enforcement, three fires have been reported. Dispatch was very busy, but did confirm multiple fires in the area. From what we understand, they are grass fires.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency posted the following evacuation notice on Facebook: "US2 East from Browning to Meriweather is shut down per Department of Transportation. Please use an alternate route and stay off the roads. Vehicles on the road are making it harder for emergency personnel to do their jobs."
According to viewers in the area, there is no power in the area and winds are bad.
Northwestern energy currently does not have any outages reported on the map in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.