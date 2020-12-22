GREAT FALLS, Mont. - (UPDATE) 10:44 a.m.

The Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is providing more information on Tuesday's apartment complex fire on Ninth Street S. in Great Falls.

According to a Facebook post from GFFR, the fire damaged the apartment complex substantially, but did not damage any surrounding structures.

GFFR's post reads the fire was hard to manage due to the different types of building construction but crews were able to manage and contain the fire.

All building residents were safe and accounted for and crews rescued three cats from the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping residents with housing and other needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will bring more as information becomes available.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - (UPDATE) 9:18 p.m. -

Assistant Fire Chief Bob Shupe says the incoming calls reported a six-plex housing authority was on fire.

Shupe says the fire began in the basement and quickly spread through the attic of the complex.

Five units responded to the scene and crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour, but Shupe says the complex might not be in good shape for the residents.

“For now, it’s untenable, they won’t be able to stay here. We have called the Red Cross to come out and help with some lodging issue that they may have to give any assistance with clothing, food, lodging for a while until we can get this figured out”, says Shupe.

The Fire Marshall and Deputy Fire Marshall are investigating this incident. We're told no injuries were reported.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a multi-alarm structure fire on 9th St. and 1st Ave. S.

According to reports, responders have blocked off 9th St. from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. S.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story.