YELLOWSTONE - Lightning has started a fire near Yellowstone National Parks most iconic landmarks, Old Faithful.
YNP sent us the following press release:
Smoke from the new Lone Star Fire temporarily closes road in Yellowstone National Park
- A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
- As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful.
- Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.
- Resources have been ordered.
- The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. The road remains closed.
- Additional closures include:
- Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3
- Lone Star Geyser Trail
- Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.
- Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions.
- Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.
- No photos of the fire are available at this time.
We have a reporter headed to YNP to get more details. We'll update this article when more information is available.