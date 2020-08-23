Fire Mode
Phillip Ohnemus

YELLOWSTONE - Lightning has started a fire near Yellowstone National Parks most iconic landmarks, Old Faithful.  

Yellowstone National Park

YNP sent us the following press release:

Smoke from the new Lone Star Fire temporarily closes road in Yellowstone National Park  

  • A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
  • As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful.  
  • Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction. 
  • Resources have been ordered.  
  • The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. The road remains closed.  
  • Additional closures include: 
    • Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3  
    • Lone Star Geyser Trail  
  • Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.  
  • Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions.  
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. 
  • No photos of the fire are available at this time.  

We have a reporter headed to YNP to get more details.  We'll update this article when more information is available. 

Tags

Locations

News For You