Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Swan River Near Bigfork affecting Missoula, Lake and Flathead Counties. .The combination of high lake levels and increased flow from the Swan River will continue to cause flooding of docks and unpredictable boating conditions in Bigfork Bay. Flooding of low lying areas near the river is expected. For the Swan River...including Near Bigfork and Bigfork Bay... elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1100 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Swan River Near Bigfork. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Flooding affects low lying areas adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM MDT Wednesday, June 22 the stage was 6.52 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Saturday, June 25th. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&