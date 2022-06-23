POPLAR, Mont. - Fire crews responded to a fire at an oil well site north of Poplar off County Road 17-2050 early Thursday at around 3:39 a.m.

The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department said via Facebook at 4:22 a.m. crews were still on scene.

