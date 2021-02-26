St. Regis, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating a burglary from a federal firearms licensee (FFL) in St. Regis, Montana, where 10 guns were reported stolen Jan. 26.
According to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Ponderosa Arms, located on Lobo Loop, reported the crime to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
ATF investigators ran an inventory check to determine the exact amount of guns that were stolen.
ATF and MCSO are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to whomever provides information aiding in the arrest and conviction of who's responsible for the theft.
To make report information regarding the crime, call ATF at ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477 or the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at (406)822-3555. People can also report information to ATFTips@atf.gov, ATF's website or to remain anonymous, the Reportit app.