Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. A snow shower will pass the airport soon and cause moderate snow. We expect it to last about 30 to 45 minutes ending at 2130Z. This shower will be capable of producing 1/2 to 1 inch of snow, though we expect much of it to melt as it reaches the ground.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL RAVALLI AND WEST CENTRAL GRANITE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MST... At 1245 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower over Victor, or 11 miles north of Hamilton, moving east at 25 mph. Visibility one-half mile or less will be possible. Snow and slush accumulation of up to 1 inch possible and winds gusting to 25 mph. Locations impacted include... Victor and Bell Crossing.