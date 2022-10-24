Firefighters warning public to not plug space heaters into power strips, extension cords

WALLACE, Mont. - Firefighters are reminding the public about the dangers of plugging space heaters into power strips and extension cords.

A Facebook post from the Shoshone Fire District #1 Firefighters warned people to only plug space heaters into wall outlets--power strips are not made to handle high current electronics, such as space heaters.

Plugging a space heater into a power strip or extension cord may cause the space heater to overheat and start on fire.