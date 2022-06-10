Fireworks cause grass fire near Poplar
Photo courtesy of Poplar Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

POPLAR, Mont. - A grass fire broke out south of the Indian Highway west of the Mouth along the Poplar River Thursday evening.

The Poplar Fire Department said via Facebook the cause of the fire was fire works.

