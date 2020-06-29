MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - An airman assigned to the Malmstrom Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case within the base's community.
The airman was under a restriction of movement, observing established protection protocols after recent, duty-based travel outside of the local area when the test was confirmed positive. The airman will remain in isolation at home on the base. Malmstrom Public Health officials are in the process of contact tracing.
"We are taking all proper measures consistent with guidance from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," 341st Missile Wing Commander and Colonel Jennifer Reeves said. "COVID-19 is a threat, and we will meet these challenges together to protect our team, our mission, and our community."
Malmstrom leaders are actively monitoring the situation and are working closely with neighbors and community partners.
"Clean workstations, common areas, high-touch surfaces, and disciplined hygiene are crucial for halting the spread of disease and germs," a press release says. "Airmen, their families, and civilians should regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit contact with those who have been sick, and avoid large public gatherings."
