HELENA, Mont. - Today, more proof you can give Democrats and Republicans one set of facts and get two very different stories. It is all part of a special counsel’s investigation into if Montana’s attorney general office threatened or harassed a hospital in Helena.
Today, Democrats said there are holes in the report, while Republicans claim it showed Attorney General Austin Knudsen did nothing wrong. It started over the type of medical treatment for a COVID patient at St. Peter’s last month. The report found it continued with text messages and phone calls between Knudsen’s office and the hospital’s CEO. Dash camera video showed a trooper talking to the patient’s family in a parking lot and the CEO said he did not believe the hospital was threatened, but Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour believes there are holes in the report.
"What we haven't gotten back to is that very initial thing. How did that happen? How did it get transmitted to the AG? Where is the documentation of the transfer of that initial thing, to the AG where he took it in hand," said Cohenour.
The report also confirmed Public Service Commissioner Jennifer Fielder left a three-minute voicemail for a hospital employee and said she did not think senators would be happy to know what was going on with a patient at the hospital. Fielder told the investigator it was a personal matter and not work-related. The special investigator took her at her word, but House Minority Leader Kim Abbott does not think taking Knudsen or his party at their word makes any sense right now.
"His story has changed so many times John, that I can't actually take his word for it. We've heard duty to act, we've heard community care doctrine, we've heard Medicaid fraud, we've heard there was a delay in paperwork, we've heard there was a communication problem, we've heard there was maybe a visitor policy problem, so no, I can't take him at his word," said Abbott.
I reached out to the AG's office and their official statement is, "the report confirms what we've said from the beginning: no one at the Montana Department of Justice threatened anyone while trying to get to the bottom of the allegations reported to us".