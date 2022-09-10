HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001.

Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

In addition, all Montanans have been asked to observe a statewide moment of silence beginning at 6:46 am Mountain Standard Time to honor the innocent lives lost that day.

Pursuant to the proclamation of President Joe Biden, flags are currently at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, and will remain lowered through her burial.