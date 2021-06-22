WEST GLACIER, Mont. - With record numbers of tourists flocking to the Treasure State to enjoy its untouched nature and wildlife, a new nonprofit has its sights set on one particular river system and is recruiting people to help keep it pristine.
The Flathead Rivers Alliance is looking for ambassadors to help out at popular access sites on the rivers and to educate people on water safety and etiquette.
For example, volunteers will make sure recreationalists understand the importance of things like having a life jacket, giving fishermen plenty of room and being aware of micro-litter, bits of food that may crumble from a lunch stop.
Bob Jordan, Flathead River Alliance president, said he wants to help others safely enjoy the waters that have given him so much.
"We've seen a huge boom in river participation and a lot of folks don't realize how powerful, and if you're not trained, how dangerous a simple float trip can be," Jordan said.
The alliance is teaming up with Glacier National Park and the Flathead National Forest. Volunteers will receive training from both forest and park service staff about how to approach the public and what specific regulations are in place for the rivers, so people don't have to consider themselves experts in order to help out.
"For everybody that sees Glacier, they might get bit like I did and want to help protect it," Brad Blickhan, wilderness and wild and scenic river coordinator with GNP, said. "It's always that balance of hoping folks come here go, 'well it's pretty cool because a lot of people have been working really hard to keep it that way and I want to help out with that effort."
Volunteers will also be collecting data related to river use, like just how many people are launching from these sites and recording wildlife sightings. This will help Flathead National Forest as staff prepare a comprehensive river management plan.
The alliance will be recruiting volunteers throughout the summer. For more information on how to get involved, click here.