If you've ever been to a high school sporting event you know—parents are often just as passionate as the athletes… and that's now entering the Coronavirus conversation as well.

Public health departments across the state are handling the issue in a variety of ways, some eliminating fans all together. Parents have been outspoken in the Facebook group, Montana Sports Fans Alliance, with the overwhelming majority of members pushing to attend their kids games.

Senator Steve Daines even weighing in, saying in part: “I can't imagine not being able to watch kids play sports this fall. It's time for Governor Bullock to pull together a plan that involves teachers, coaches, officials, as well as health care experts so that Montana experts can watch their kids play sports this fall."

Governor Bullock has not shared his opinion on the decision, but instead is leaving it to local communities. Parents across the state signing a petition and putting it on his desk. He has responded, saying in part “Local health officers, who understand the needs and circumstances of their communities, are often better positioned to make these decisions in consultation with locally elected officials, health experts and community members."

Now this weekend, rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen sharing a message, one that again, has been widely shared among parents online.

“Yes you should be able to watch your kids, especially football. It's outside, which is the safest place to be… Don't sacrifice all the events by trying to make a case for your case, because you don't want to shed a negative light on the events already happening."

Regardless, many fans are still finding a way to watch their kids play... though some from a distance.

And it appears this conversation will continue for quite some time, as we’re only two weeks into the fall season. For more on GFPS guidelines, click here.