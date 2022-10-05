SEELEY LKE, Mont. - The Forest Service hosted its second meeting in Seeley Lake Tuesday night giving community members another opportunity to weigh in on the proposal to create a bigger resort on Holland Lake.

After a collective four-and-a-half hours, the Condon and Seeley Lake communities got ask the Forest Service, Holland Lake Lodge owner and POWDR, the developer, about the master plan to expand Holland Lake Lodge.

The Proposal includes creating a multi-acre resort on Holland Lake, adding almost 24-thousand square feet of new guest space, new recreation buildings and a restaurant expansion to the main lodge.

The Swan Valley community was marginally against the expansion with people waving save Holland Lake signs and expressing concerns about the environment the expansion of the lodge — how traffic and the roads will be affected and so much more.

"I'm not saying I'm against something happening here. What I am saying is that We have to be incredibly thoughtfully, and we have to be considerate of sharing that space in a way that sets us up to succeed in the future for sustainability, not just for people but for all of the animals that live there," Caroline Lonski, Property Owner at Holland Lake, said.

The Forest Service responded to the majority of the questions as they brought their environmental specialists to break down the various impact studies that will take place.

The masterplan for the expansion of the lodge is still in the developing phase -- where the Forest Service has yet to complete all of their necessary assessments before moving forward.

The Forest Service has unofficially agreed to extend the public comment period past Oct. 17, and plans to host another public meeting after taking all the comments into consideration.