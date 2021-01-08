UPDATE: Monae Harris, a 17-year-old Native American girl from Billings has been found safe, according to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA Facebook page.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Monae Harris, a 17-year-old Native American girl from Billings, is missing according to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA Facebook page.
According to the post, Harris went for a walk on Jan. 5 around 2 p.m. and never returned. With her, she took nothing of value and left her wallet at home, which is why it's unknown if she intended to run away, the post says.
On Jan. 7, a friend received a FaceTime call from Harris in the mall bathroom. According to the post, she said the phone was stolen and during the brief conversation, a darker-skinned adult man took the phone and ended the call.
During the FaceTime call, Harris was wearing a purple shirt, a black coat and possibly jeans. The man on the call was wearing a black hoodie and during the call, had a goatee with a lot of gray hair in it.
If you have any information about Harris' whereabouts, contact the Billings Police Department or call (406) 861-2807. You can ask talk to Officer Nathan Schara and/or reference case number 21-1348.