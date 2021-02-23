The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT
...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center
Missoula MT has extended a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH.
* WHERE...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern
Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT.
* WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Continued wind and precipitation, and weak layers in
the snowpack are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain
is not recommended. Avoid being under run-out zones, avalanches
may be remotely triggered, and run to historic limits.
Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Brief heavy snow showers or snow bands are
expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&