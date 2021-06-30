Frenchtown School District faces severe bus driver shortage

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - As worker shortages continue across the state, Frenchtown School District is working to make sure it can get their students to and from school.
The district has worked through bus driver shortages the last few years, scooting by with substitutes and administration filling in, combining some routes and canceling others.
However, the situation has become even more dire.
Right now, the district only has enough drivers to cover about half the routes. On a typical day, there are 14 to 18 routes. Currently, there are seven drivers. The district is looking to hire eight more.
Last school year, the district suspended two routes because of the shortage. Tracy Toavs, the transportation director, said she should be reinstating those routes because there's such a large influx of students coming into the area. At this point, however, that's not an option. She doesn't have enough drivers to run the remaining routes.
Now, the district is working on other alternatives in order to keep the buses running.
"What would things look like if we weren't able to continue out-of-district busing?" Toavs said. "Or, if we had to do a one, or a two, or a three mile radius rule? I don't think we're at that point yet, but those are certainly things that have been discussed and have been put on the table."
As of now, the district's focus is to recruit more drivers. There's going to be a Bronc Bus Driver Round Up at the north campus on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can come get behind the wheel of a bus and see what it's like to drive the rig.
Experience isn't required. The district provides training and helps its drivers get a CDL license.
Fore more information on the round up, the application process and benefits, click here.
The transportation director is urging for applicants immediately in order to get them trained and ready in time for the school year.