HELENA, Mont. - Former Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, has been found to have made misleading statements to Office of Inspector General investigators regarding an investigation into the opening of a casino.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) outlined actions taken by casino lobbyists, representatives and others to persuade Zinke’s decision on amendments submitted by two tribes that were looking to open a casino in Connecticut, close to where another casino was set to open in Massachusetts.

In April 2016, the Tribes submitted a request for technical assistance to the DOI Office of Indian Gaming, the DOI’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs provided the Tribes with individual technical assistance letters.

After Ryan Zinke was confirmed as the Secretary of the Interior one year later, the Tribes resubmitted their 2016 request for technical assistance to the DOI due to the change in presidential administrations in 2017.

That summer, Connecticut enacted a Public Act, authorizing the Tribes’ joint casino in the state, only if the Tribes’ amendments were approved or deemed approved by the Secretary of the Interior, pursuant to the IGRA.

In September 2017, the Tribes and the State of Connecticut were told that the DOI was “returning” the amendments to the Tribes.

The DOI said they found there is insufficient information upon which to make a decision as to whether a new casino operated by the Tribes would or would not violate the exclusivity clauses of the Gaming Procedures.

The Tribes and Connecticut jointly sued the DOI in late 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with the lawsuit saying the plaintiffs alleged the DOI had not complied with IGRA.

One of Tribe 2’s Tribal-State Compact Amendments was approved in the summer of 2018, however, proposed amendments to the Secretarial Gaming Procedures submitted by Tribe 1 were not addressed by the DOI at the time.

Tribe 2 and the DOI filed a Stipulation of Dismissal in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia regarding Tribe 2’s claims against the DOI.

The casino opening in Massachusetts opened in the late summer of 2018, and in September of that year, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed Connecticut’s and Tribe 1’s claim that the Secretary was obligated under IGRA to act on the Tribe’s proposed amendments to its Secretarial Gaming Procedures within IGRA’s 45-day time limit.

Connecticut and Tribe 1 were later allowed to amend their claim to allege that the Secretary’s letter returning the Tribes amendments was “arbitrary and capricious” in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

On January 2, 2019, Ryan Zinke resigned as Secretary of the Interior, and after that in March 2019, the proposed amendments to Tribe 1’s Secretarial Gaming Procedures was approved by the DOI.

The DOI published a notice in the Federal Register approving the proposed amendments to the Tribe’s Secretarial Gaming Procedures.

That same day, Tribe 1 and Connecticut voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit against the DOI.

In March 2017, Casino reportedly hired a lobbying firm to represent its interests in Washington D.C.

According to the OIG, Zinke spoke about the casinos with many individuals regarding the Tribes’ amendments during his time as Secretary, including lobbyists with the firm, executives from the Casino in Massachusetts and a U.S. Senator.

The Associate Deputy Secretary stated that, ordinarily, Indian gaming issues do not rise to the level of secretarial interest and that compact amendments are usually delegated to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the DOI Office of the Solicitor (SOL).

The Associate Deputy Secretary also said he had not briefed Zinke on the technical assistance letters, however, the level of interest in the Tribes’ amendments escalated during this time.

Casino lobbyists reportedly argued to the Associate Deputy Secretary that the substantive effect of approving the proposed amendments created a third casino on nontribal land and that the proposed amendments were outside of the DOI’s jurisdiction, and that Zinke did not have the authority to approve the Tribes’ amendments.

During staff meetings, the Associate Deputy Secretary kept Zinke informed of Casino’s lobbying efforts, arguing against the Tribes’ proposed amendments. The Associated Deputy said he did not find those arguments compelling, and that he conveyed that opinion to Secretary Zinke.

Efforts continued in September 2017 to persuade the DOI to not approve the amendments.

That same month, the DOI issued its final letters to the Tribes and Connecticut, stating the DOI was “returning” the amendments to the Tribes.

Before the letter was finalized, SOL attorneys consulted with other attorneys knowledgeable about IGRA, stating they believed returning the Tribes’ amendments without following one of the actions set forth under IGRA would expose the DOI to litigation risk.

“The SOL attorneys told us they informed the COS that if the DOI returned the Tribes’ amendments without following one of the three options prescribed by IGRA, the DOI probably would not prevail if the Tribes challenged the DOI’s actions in court,” the OIG said.

In May 2018, OIG investigators interviewed Zinke about his involvement in the decision to return the Tribes’ amendments without action.

Zinke reportedly stated more than 10 times that he had relied on the Associate Deputy Secretary and the SOL attorneys in making his decision to return the Tribes’ amendments without action.

He also made other comments that indirectly stated or implied that his decision was consistent with the advice he received from the SOL.

When asked about discussions he may have had with individuals outside the DOI about the Tribes’ amendment requests, Zinke said he did not have any discussions with representatives from the Tribes, states or others.

The OIG re-interviewed two senior SOL attorneys who worked on the matter after Zinke stated he relied on them in making his decisions.

Both attorneys denied discussing Zinke’s concerns about whether the DOI had the authority or jurisdiction to approve the Tribes’ amendments before September 2017, the day before the DOI issued its letters notifying the Tribes and the State of Connecticut that it was returning the amendments without action.

They stated that they never communicated directly with Secretary Zinke and instead spoke only with the Associate Deputy Secretary and the COS.

In addition, the Associate Deputy Secretary stated Zinke never expressed concerns directly to him about approving the Tribes’ amendments.

“In fact, he commented that it was his impression the Secretary was generally supportive of tribal interests. According to the Associate Deputy Secretary, it was not until the day before the decision date that the Associate Deputy Secretary learned from the COS that Secretary Zinke did not want to approve the amendments,” the OIG said.

During a second interview with Zinke, he was informed that the Associate Deputy Secretary and the SOL attorneys had denied discussing the DOI’s authority or jurisdiction concerning the Tribes’ amendments with him.

Zinkie responded by reiterating his previous statements and further asserting that he had discussed the matter with the Associate Deputy Secretary, the Solicitor, and a Deputy Solicitor.

The OIG states that following an assessment, they have concluded that Zinke answered questions in a matter intended to mislead OIG investigators, and as a result, violated his duty of candor.

Zinke provided comments on the OIG’s findings and expressed disagreement. He also expressed that it would be “inappropriate” to release the report at this time, as he is currently seeking elected office.

The OIG said they cannot agree to the request, as they conduct their investigations in accordance with the Quality Standards for Investigations as put forth by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, and we release reports once our processes are complete in light of those standards.

The report is being provided to the current Secretary of the Interior for any action deemed appropriate.

You can find more detail on the Office of Inspector General’s report and view comments provided by Zinke on the findings here.