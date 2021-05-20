From small town Montana to Olympic gold, Sammy Jo Evans is ready to be the next Treasure State Olympian

HAVRE, Mont. - Going to the Olympics is a dream most people spend their entire life working towards.
Sammy Evans also known as Sammy Jo, was born and raised and in Havre, Montana. She's a triple jumper in track and field and has two master's degrees from the University of Montana, where she competed collegiately. The Olympics were not originally a part of her dreams, but now that she’s got the taste for gold... she sold.
“It’s two-sided, it seems like it’s been forever because it was supposed to be last year but then it also seems like the trials are in a month,” Evans said.
The plan was to go to the Olympics last year, but all that changed when the pandemic hit.
“It’s crazy but I am excited, I think I am physically in the best condition I could be in heading to an Olympic year,” Evans said. “I think I’m probably in a better spot then last year.”
Last year, Evans was recovering from injuries, she also came down with COVID-19.
Evans used the lockdown to get healthy so she could compete, but says competing outside of college has presented itself with its own uphill battles.
“I think this is just a tale of every athlete post collegiately,” Evans said. “One day I took a nap and I woke up and one of my ribs was out of place, I was like we can’t even take naps now that’s what happens when you get older.”
She says she has to modify her lifts and be really cautious of the exercise and work out she’s doing. Her prospects are looking good and she’s been training in Arizona with the coach for the up-and-coming Olympic trials.
“Going into the trials I actually feel really good and I tell people this all the time I probably shouldn’t,” Evans said. “I feel really solid about it there’s two girls that we basically now we’re in.”
Evans is competing for that third spot on the team, most of us can just about six inches with ease but Evans needs to be jumping in close to the 40 and 50 feet range to be competitive, and she says and practice that’s what’s happening.
“I think there’s a really good chance,” Evans said. “I went to these meets, and I’ve looked at what the other girls are jumping, I mean all it takes is one jump.”
But for this triple jumper. nothing is keeping her from competing and putting the treasure state on the map in this Olympics.
“There were just no doors open for me because no one had really done what I was trying to do so basically I was going down knocking down walls trying to make doors,” Evans said. “That’s part of my driving force I want Montana athletes and kids to think that they can get there.”
Evans said her goal right now is to compete at the trials to make the team but when that’s over she wants to start camps across Montana to help kids train to go to the Olympics.
She’s hopeful that she’ll be Montanans next Olympian but if she’s not she’s hopeful that she can inspire others.
“I also think I have a little more like reason backing behind mine, that little extra push, I’m from Montana someone has to do it,” Evans said. “We have barely had any Montanans make it at a world stage someone has to it and once one person does it the next person does it there’s that driving me.”
To keep up with her journey, click here.