Press release from Yellowstone National Park

In the early morning hours of Aug.19, a fuel tanker truck lost control and rolled over near mile marker 16 on U.S. Hwy 191, a section of highway that runs through the western portion of Yellowstone National Park.

An estimated 4,800 gallons of unleaded fuel spilled as a result, and it is unknown if any entered nearby Grayling Creek.

Currently, the southbound lane of the highway is blocked but is passable in both directions with traffic control in place. Motorists should anticipate delays.

National Park Service crews responded immediately. Mitigation cleanup efforts are ongoing.

There were no injuries.

This incident remains under investigation and the park has no additional information to release.

Yellowstone thanks those who responded to the scene, including Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS units, cleanup and mitigation contractors and NPS staff.

Stay informed! For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.