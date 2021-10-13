MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE - The Malmstrom Air Force Base lowered its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to "alpha." According to the base, this decision was made because of decreased community spread among the base population, and the percentage of vaccinated people.
Along with this change, masks are no longer required on the installation by people who are fully vaccinated. However, masks are still required in the clinic, child development center and youth center.
“Health Protection Condition is a flexible, risk-based assessment which we change when we conclude that the health threat has changed,” sCol. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander said. “Since we’ve reintroduced mask wear into our routines and begun implementing the DoD-wide vaccine mandate, the data local to our base has improved noticeably and allowed us to change our posture.”