HELENA, Mont. - Funding to increase child care is targeting areas with significant observed shortages of child care capacity in Montana.

An $18 million investment to fund 31 child care innovation grants across the state was announced Wednesday.

A release from the Office of the Governor says the funding will increase child care capacity by opening new, or significantly expanding current, child care facilities.

Applications were required to address a demonstrated community need, affordability of child care, increased access to childcare in underserved communities, quality child care for children, and sustainability of a high quality child care workforce and programming.

The release gave the following examples from two applicants:

"For example, Browning Public Schools (BPS) cited in their application two main primary needs for the funding: the current severe shortage of child care providers in the community and the increasing teacher shortage. Officials said they are hopeful this funding will help address both of those needs by increasing more child care slots, and by attracting more qualified teachers to the district. BPS requested and received a grant for $207,000.

Family Promise of the Gallatin Valley noted in their application the lack of affordable child care options in the area, especially for low income, homeless, and other vulnerable families. They also noted child care waitlists are extensive throughout the Bozeman community and plan to expand the Rising Stars Early Learning Center through a grant of nearly $1 million."

The list of counties the award recipients serve include Glacier, Gallatin, Missoula, Mineral, Ravalli, Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead, Carter, Flathead, Granite, Yellowstone, Jefferson, Carbon, Deer Lodge, Sweet Grass, Fergus, Judith Basin, Petroleum, and Cascade. The full list of recipients can be found here.