FWP launches #FWPFishMadness game on social media
MONTANA - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has come up with the perfect way to celebrate the NCAA Tournament here in the Treasure State.

They introduced the game, known as #FWPFishMadness, in a Facebook post and this year they have 8 species, or "teams", in the Marias River.

The first round, Otolith 8, starts on Friday. Participants will vote for their species through a poll.

You can fill out a bracket to predict which species will be more popular. Brackets are due Thursday.

The most accurate bracket wins!

