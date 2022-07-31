Update July 31, 2022 10:55 A.M.:

The Great Falls Police Department says the mountain lion has been safely removed and is in the custody of Game Wardens.

According to GFPD the big cat broke through a window and went inside the basement of the home. Game Wardens were then able to tranquilize it.

Montana FWP says no humans were injured but the cat was hurt by broken glass from the window.

FWP says, "FWP policy does not allow for relocating mountain lions, and due to that policy and also because of its injuries, the adult female lion was euthanized shortly after the incident. Wardens believe the lion was alone, and said it did not have kittens, and was not currently lactating."

Game Wardens are now trying to find another mountain lion that was reported being seen in the 800 block of 6th St. W.

GFPD says they have also received reports of a goat in the GFPD parking lot and a bobcat along Lower River Road.

GFPD is using this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Always keep your distance from wild animals.

"FWP reminds people that if they encounter a mountain lion to not approach it, but also not to run away, which could trigger a predatory response. Instead, they should make noise and try to make themselves appear larger. If you encounter a lion within city limits or near a residence contact FWP or local law enforcement."

The following is a post from the Great Falls Police Department:

MOUNTAIN LION ALERT! Officers have a mountain lion cornered under a deck at a residence in the 1500 block of 3rd Ave N.

This is an extremely dangerous situation. If you are in this area please stay in your home! If the lion exits the deck space officers may be forced to shoot it.

We do not know yet how Game Wardens will handle the cat, we will update this post when we have more information.