BILLINGS, Mont. – A reward for any information leading to a conviction is being offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks following the discovery of two mule deer that were dumped and left to waste at Blue Creek Fishing Access Site, just west of Billings.
According to the release, the mules were located by game wardens following a report to the 1-800-TIP-MONT line. Game warden Matt Clewley said it appears someone backed on the boat ramp and dumped a two-point buck and a doe on Sunday night, Jan. 9. The deer had been shot with a rifle and left to waste, with none of the meat removed.
Anyone with information about case may call Clewley at 406-860-7804 or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT.
