HELENA, Mont. - Hunting and fishing permit and special license applications are opening March 1 in Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release they will be accepting applications for deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear and turkey species.
New this year, FWP said they are setting up a new smartphone app allowing users to keep and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be accessible outside of cellular signal.
The app will open soon with details on how to download and use it, according to FWP. Users will need a MyFWP account to use the app.
Additionally, hunters and fishers may print physical copies of licenses they buy online or at FWP offices.
FWP said the following is new for the 2022 license season:
- "Hunters have the option to donate their drawing refund to the block management program.
- Bonus points can now only be purchased by applicants that are eligible to apply for licenses (bonus points can no longer be purchased by youth less than the age of 12).
- Preference points fee for nonresidents is now $100 instead of $50.
- A nonresident planning to hunt with an outfitter can purchase a second preference point for the Nonresident Combo drawing. Remember to have your outfitter information with you at the time you apply.
- Applicants purchasing a conservation license can now opt out of donating 25 cents of that fee to Search and Rescue."
Hunting and fishing license applications open March 1 at 5 a.m. through FWP's website. Applicants can find that by clicking "Buy and Apply". To buy in person, FWP offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For questions, call FWP's help center 406-444-2950. From March 1 to April 1, they are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After April 1, their hours will adjust to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline to submit an application for deer and elk hunting is April 1.
