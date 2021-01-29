GALLATIN COUNTY - Gallatin County Government announced Friday, via Facebook, that they are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all people in Phase 1B.
Individuals included under Phase 1B who are eligible to receive the vaccine are people age 70 and older, people age 16-69 with certain underlying health conditions and Native Americans and people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
People who were previously prioritized under Phase 1A continue to be eligible to receive the vaccine as well.
Gallatin County Government said that vaccines continue to be in short supply, and they are asking the community for patience as they work to distribute them safely, efficiently and transparently within the county.
Appointments for individuals under Phase 1B are not available yet. But announcements for how and when the public can sign up for open appointments through their website and the COVID-19 Vaccine Notification System are forthcoming.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to sign-up for updates you can visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines.