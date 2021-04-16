Gallatin County Sheriff calls for shelter in place in West Yellowstone

UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 4:50 A.M.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the scene is no longer active.
UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 1:45 A.M.
An emergency alert sent out by "Ready Gallatin" said that law enforcement is searching for two homicide suspects in the vicinity of Highway 191 and 287.
People are told to shelter in place by locking their doors and staying inside.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WEST YELLOWSTONE - An emergency alert was sent out, activating a shelter in place for the West Yellowstone area and Gallatin County.
We've reached out to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department which confirmed the alert to be active at 1:30 a.m.
We're waiting for additional information from the county. Right now, you're being asked to contact West Yellowstone Police at (406) 646-7600 if you see anything suspicious.
Note: This is a developing story. We'll bring you update online and on-air on Wake Up Montana, ABC Fox and KULR-8.