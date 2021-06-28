WHITEHALL, Mont. - Wildlife game wardens are investigating the recent illegal shooting and killing of two pelicans on the Jefferson River.
According to release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the pelicans were found near the Limespur Fishing Access Site, about a mile upstream from the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park entrance.
FWP said wardens think the pelicans were killed sometime between Saturday afternoon, June 19 and Sunday morning, June 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Reporters may remain anonymous, and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.