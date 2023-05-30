The following is press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
WHITEHALL, MT- Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on signs that were stolen from two FWP sites near Whitehall.
Between December and April, signs were stolen from Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park and Limespur Fishing Access Site. Some were general traffic signs, and others displayed information specific to the sites.
Anyone with possible information about these thefts is encouraged to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT.
They can also contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 406-225-4075. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
