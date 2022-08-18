UPDATE, AUG. 18 AT 12:10 PM:

The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%.

A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two divisions and the Alpha is on the west side and Zulu is on the east side.

Wednesday evening, the fire made a push to the west and crews will look to construct control lines on the west side of Division Alpha and on the north side of Division Zulu.

Sngle Engine Air Tankers, and Helicopters will be used on hot spots today and crews, dozers and skidgines will be used to complete control lines.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place at this time.

Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch Roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

POLSON, Mont. - An electric fence caused the Garceau Fire, burning near Polson, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire, located 10 air-miles west of Polson, is more than 1,500 acres in size and is 0 percent contained, according to a release from Confederated Salish & Kootenai Division of Fire.

There are 245 personnel working on the fire.

No evacuations are in place, nor are any structures threatened at this time.

Irvine Flats Road going up to Windy Gap is closed to traffic until further notice.

Crews are setting up control lines with single engine air tankers and helicopters.

The weather forecast is mostly sunny with temperatures ranging 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the valleys and 75 to 80 degrees on the ridges.

Article posted August 17, 2022.