POLSON, Mont. - An electric fence caused the Garceau Fire, burning near Polson, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire, located 10 air-miles west of Polson, is more than 1,500 acres in size and is 0 percent contained, according to a release from Confederated Salish & Kootenai Division of Fire.

There are 245 personnel working on the fire.

No evacuations are in place, nor are any structures threatened at this time.

Irvine Flats Road going up to Windy Gap is closed to traffic until further notice.

Crews are setting up control lines with single engine air tankers and helicopters.

The weather forecast is mostly sunny with temperatures ranging 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the valleys and 75 to 80 degrees on the ridges.