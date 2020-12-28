GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says their investigation into a fire that killed one person Monday is complete.
Fire crews were called to the Trailer Terrace community south of town for a house fire early Monday morning.
They said crews arrived to find a trailer home fully involved, but were able to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to nearby occupancies.
Investigators identified the body as 58-year-old Gary Lewis Brockway.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation, a potential factor in Brockway's death. Slaughter said toxicology reports are still pending.
According to authorities, there are no signs of foul play.
A release from GFFR says their investigation into the fire is complete and the cause has been classified as undetermined.
GFFR and Cascade County Sheriff's Office worked together to investigate the fire.