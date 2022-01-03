Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. A period of light to moderate snow will develop around 0200 MST tonight and last through roughly noon MST Wednesday. Total accumulations are expected to be between 1 to 3 inches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

