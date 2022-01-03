UPDATE: Great Falls Police say they are investigating the death an eight-year old child.
First responders were dispatched around 9:30 Monday morning to the 600 block of 13th Street to render aid to an unresponsive child. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
GFPD says the child's body has been transported to Missoula, where an autopsy is happening today at the Montana State Crime Lab.
The child's name will be released by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter at a later time.
GFPD is asking for the community to keep the child's family and first responders in mind as they deal with the lingering impact of the tragedy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Great Falls Police are investigating an unattended death on the 600 block of 13th Street South.
GFPD states there is no threat to the public.
This investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.