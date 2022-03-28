HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte invited the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary to Montana to make an agenda to help confront unexpected wildfire risk and forest health problems.
“Montana is facing unprecedented wildland fire risk and forest health conditions that threaten our homes, communities, and economy,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a letter to USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack. “Through cross-boundary coordination and initiatives funded and prioritized by both of our agencies, we’re taking action to mitigate the risk of fire to Montanans. But more must be done.”
A release from the governor's office said the Montana Forest Action Plan points out 3.8 million acres as the state's top management priority, and 60% of that is owned by the federal government.
The governor's release said the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation increased the amount of forested acres treated more than twofold in 2021, compared to 2020.
Gianforte asked Sec. Vilsack to commit to the following, according to the release from his office:
- "Formalize the use of the Montana Forest Action Plan
- Commit to directing more funds and resources towards private land work
- Continue to support and expand the Good Neighbor Authority
- Complete the Lincoln County Shared Stewardship agreement and follow suit on other local projects"
“By working on these priorities together, we will make our forests more resilient and healthier for generations of Montanans to come,” Gov. Gianforte wrote.
