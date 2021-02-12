HELENA - Governor Greg Gianforte has put in place two new directives and an executive order Friday morning.

The first directive, announced Feb. 10, rescinds the statewide mask mandate but allows local authorities keep their own mask mandates. It cancels out existing directives implementing Executive Order 2-2021, issued on Jan. 13.

“Since January 5th, I have provided a clear, consistent path to rescinding the mask mandate,” Governor Gianforte said in a release from his office. “First, we need to start getting the vaccine to our most vulnerable. Second, we need to protect businesses, nonprofits, places of worship, and health care providers from lawsuits if they make a good faith effort to protect individuals from the spread of coronavirus and follow clear public health guidelines. We have met both criteria, and the statewide mandate expires today.”

Secondly, it provides establishments such as businesses, nonprofits and places of worship protection from lawsuits as long as they are following local health guidelines and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

It also cancels restrictions on how long businesses can remain open and capacity, but encourages businesses to take on the best exercises to protect their employees and customers from COVID-19

“We will provide incentives to protect the health and safety of Montanans, and we will emphasize personal responsibility. Since we’re not out of the woods yet, I will continue wearing a mask and encourage all Montanans to do the same to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors,” Governor Gianforte said in the release.

As a part of this directive, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the state is working to increase Phase 1B vaccination efforts that includes Montanans over 70-years-old, 16 to 69-years-old with underlying health conditions and Native Americans and other people of color at increased danger for COVID-19.

The new directive also supports the use of telehealth, protects vulnerable people from eviction or foreclosure, relieves licensing for health care professionals and lessens regulatory troubles.

Governor Gianforte's second directive removes the Aug. 6, 2020, which has to do with election procedures during a state of emergency -- granting counties the option to conduct elections via mail-in ballots.

Lastly, Governor Gianforte announced Executive Order 3-2021, which cancels out Executive Order 15-2018, which requires the revealing of dark money spending for organizations doing business with Montana.

“Our Constitution makes it plain as day: the Legislature makes our laws, not the governor and not the courts,” Governor Gianforte said in the release. “It’s the responsibility of our Legislature to determine how Montana’s elections are conducted, and it’s the responsibility of our Legislature to determine whether an individual must disclose donations to a nonprofit group.”

“These issues are up to the Legislature now, which is where they should have been decided all along,” Gianforte said in the release.