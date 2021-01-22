HELENA - Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday he requested the returning home of Montana National Guard soldiers deployed for security assistance at the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.
In a tweet, Gov. Gianforte wrote, "With their mission complete, I have instructed Adjutant General Hronek to bring our @GuardMontana soldiers home."
