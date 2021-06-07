Gianforte sets up website, campaign to lure out-of-state Montanans back

MONTANA - Governor Greg Gianforte's administration opened a website and campaign Monday aiming to lure Montanans who moved out-of-state to return to the Treasure State.
The website and campaign is called Come Home Montana, and the goal is to persuade Montanans who moved out-of-state to come back to Montana to work remotely, start a business or work a job in any industry in the state, a release from the governor's office said.
“For too long, Montana’s most valuable export has been our kids and grandkids,” Gov. Gianforte said in the release. “Our quality of life is second to none, and we’re reminding former residents of what a great place Montana is to live, work, and raise a family. We’re growing opportunities and creating an environment so more Montanans can thrive and prosper. Let’s bring our kids and grandkids back home.”
In addition, Gianforte announced his administration is beginning to work towards $275 million for broadband expansion.