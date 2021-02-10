HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte is set to sign a bill Wednesday protecting Montana establishments from lawsuits if they practice public health guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
S.B. 65 protects places such as health care providers, nonprofit organizations, and religious establishments from getting sued as long as they take action preventing the spread of COVID-19 and practice blatant public health guidelines.
The bill-signing ceremony for S.B. 65 will take place at the state capitol in Helena 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
