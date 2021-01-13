giant springs state park closed for high wind
Courtesy of Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In a Facebook post Wednesday, Giant Springs National Park announced they will close for the remainder of the day due to high winds and public safety.

You can read their full post below:

The portion of the park around the Giant Springs will be closed for the remainder of today. This closure is for public safety due to the high winds and the large trees in this area. We will access the damage in the morning and reopen the area when it is safe to do so. Thank you for understanding.

