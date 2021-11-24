Holiday Gifts

HELENA, Mont. - Gift donation boxes are placed throughout Montana as a part of the annual Gift With A Lift program to help Montana State Hospital (MSH) patients.

“We truly appreciate all the support this program continues to receive from Montana residents each and every year,” MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator Trent Martin said. “It’s been successful due to the generosity of so many people across the state.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said the following gifts may include, but are not limited to: 

  • Pocket games/books, socks
  • T-Shirts/sweatshirts
  • Cards
  • Winter hats/adult winter gloves
  • Magazines
  • Phone cards
  • Jackets
  • Craft kits
  • Batteries
  • Slippers
  • Blankets/ throws
  • Headphones
  • Handheld AM/FM radios
  • Postage stamps and stationery
  • MSH is in particular need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X. (Larger sizes preferred. DPHHS cannot accept hoodies or shoelaces.)

Mailed gifts to the hospital should not come wrapped; but, DPHHS is accepting wrapping paper and gift box donations.

Anyone hoping to 'adopt' a patient can call Martin at 406-693-5279.

“Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Martin said.

Mail gifts or cash donations to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Trent Martin, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. Make checks receivable to Gifts With A Lift. Be sure to mail them by Dec. 10 to make sure they get to the hospital in time for the holidays.

The following are the gift drop of locations:

Anaconda

Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Courthouse

MSU Extension Office, Third Floor

800 Main St.

Anaconda, MT  59711

406-563-4035

Bozeman

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, front Lobby

2820 W. College St.

Bozeman, MT  59718

*Drop off times- 8am to 5pm, M-F

Billings

Rainbow House

925 North 18th

Billings, MT  59101

*Drop off times- 9am-3pm M-F

Butte

Our House Group Home

2 1/2 E Copper St

Butte, MT 59701

406-491-0115

Great Falls

New Directions Center

621 1st Ave South

Great Falls, MT  59401

406-761-2104

*Ring doorbell

Helena

Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS

100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300

Helena, MT  59601

406-444-3907

Missoula

Contact: Shawn – 406-880-3173

*All donations in Missoula must be received by 12/6/21

Warm Springs

Montana State Hospital

PO Box 300

Warm Springs, MT 59756

406-693-7259

