HELENA, Mont. - Gift donation boxes are placed throughout Montana as a part of the annual Gift With A Lift program to help Montana State Hospital (MSH) patients.
“We truly appreciate all the support this program continues to receive from Montana residents each and every year,” MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator Trent Martin said. “It’s been successful due to the generosity of so many people across the state.”
The Department of Health and Human Services said the following gifts may include, but are not limited to:
- Pocket games/books, socks
- T-Shirts/sweatshirts
- Cards
- Winter hats/adult winter gloves
- Magazines
- Phone cards
- Jackets
- Craft kits
- Batteries
- Slippers
- Blankets/ throws
- Headphones
- Handheld AM/FM radios
- Postage stamps and stationery
- MSH is in particular need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X. (Larger sizes preferred. DPHHS cannot accept hoodies or shoelaces.)
Mailed gifts to the hospital should not come wrapped; but, DPHHS is accepting wrapping paper and gift box donations.
Anyone hoping to 'adopt' a patient can call Martin at 406-693-5279.
“Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Martin said.
Mail gifts or cash donations to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Trent Martin, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. Make checks receivable to Gifts With A Lift. Be sure to mail them by Dec. 10 to make sure they get to the hospital in time for the holidays.
The following are the gift drop of locations:
Anaconda
Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Courthouse
MSU Extension Office, Third Floor
800 Main St.
Anaconda, MT 59711
406-563-4035
Bozeman
Bozeman Daily Chronicle, front Lobby
2820 W. College St.
Bozeman, MT 59718
*Drop off times- 8am to 5pm, M-F
Billings
Rainbow House
925 North 18th
Billings, MT 59101
*Drop off times- 9am-3pm M-F
Butte
Our House Group Home
2 1/2 E Copper St
Butte, MT 59701
406-491-0115
Great Falls
New Directions Center
621 1st Ave South
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-761-2104
*Ring doorbell
Helena
Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS
100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300
Helena, MT 59601
406-444-3907
Missoula
Contact: Shawn – 406-880-3173
*All donations in Missoula must be received by 12/6/21
Warm Springs
Montana State Hospital
PO Box 300
Warm Springs, MT 59756
406-693-7259