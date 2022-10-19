HELENA, Mont. - The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are launching a Mobile STEM Learning Center.

Spectrum announced it is giving a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant to the organization to improve access to STEM programs for girls.

The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are planning on using the grant to launch the Mobile STEM Learning Center to deliver engaging, hands-on curriculum options to girls in rural areas across Montana and Wyoming, especially those in economically disadvantaged and tribal communities.

“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”