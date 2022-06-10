GLACIER NAT’L PARK, Mont. - As many are starting to head off on summer trips, websites giving visitors information on trails, roads and campgrounds in Glacier National Park have been updated.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, snow slid at the Triple Arches, and crews have been out clearing the area. As of Friday, the road has been cleared, however, high avalanche danger and low visibility have caused delays and continue to be a concern the park reported.

There is also a possibility of rockfalls for the upcoming weekend into the week due to predicted atmospheric river and large amounts of rainfall.

Crews also cleared up to No Stump Point and are working toward the East Tunnel.

High avalanche danger is also causing delays in the area as well as increased rockfall.

You can check out Glacier National Park’s webpage for trail status here, road status here or campgrounds here.