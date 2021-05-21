GoFundMe set up for Noxon volunteer firefighter injured in property explosion

NOXON, Mont. - A GoFundMe has been set up for a volunteer firefighter injured in an explosion while responding to a property fire in Noxon on Monday around 7 a.m.
The Clark Fork Valley Press/Mineral Independent reported nearby residents called 911 to report an explosion on the property and then called again after another much bigger explosion.
"It was flames hundreds of feet high, and a huge mushroom cloud. It shook the house," neighbors Jodi and Jim Foster told the Clark Fork Valley Press/Mineral Independent.
According to the GoFundMe, after fire crews arrived, they were unaware of shipping containers with ammunition and reloading equipment stored inside on the property causing the second explosion. That explosion left Noxon Volunteer Firefighter Aaron Helmbrecht with life-threatening injuries.
Helmbrecht was first taken to a hospital in Coeur D'Alene via life-flight helicopter, before being transported to the Harborview Burn Unit in Seattle. He remains in critical condition, and is undergoing treatment for substantial burns to his upper body.
"It is my hope we can come together and help ease some of the burden and help with the expense of having a family member with him on this long road ahead," Rachel Peterson, organizer of the GoFundMe, wrote.
“I am thankful for Aaron’s selflessness and bravery in responding to this fire and serving his neighbors as a volunteer firefighter,” Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement Friday. “Cindy and I are praying that he makes a full recovery.”