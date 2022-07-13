WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Going-to-the-Sun-Road has opened for the 2022 season in Glacier National Park Tuesday morning.

Motorized traffic can access the road throughout from the West Glacier and St. Mary's entrances.

Going-to-the-Sun-Road has had late reopenings in 2011 due to snowpack and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it had a late reopening due to prolonged winter weather, creating a challenge for crews to remove snow off the road, according to a release from Glacier National Park.

In order to access Going-to-the-Sune-Road corridor at the West Glacier Entrance, Camas Entrance and Rising Sun checkpoint with a vehicle, reservations are required from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Reservations are required from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors may get 24-hour advance reservations beginning at 8 a.m. each day the day before the effective date on Recreation.gov.

GNP does not require reservations for any other sections of the park, and park entrances fees are still required with or without a reservation.

Vehicle reservations work as a vehicle reservation throughout the day, and include lodging, camping, commercial tours, GNP said.

"With Going-to-the-Sun Road fully open, the number of vehicle reservations available will be increased," GNP said in the release. "This increase will be executed through a series of additional reservation releases made available each morning starting July 13 at 8 am."

Visitors must make reservations online as they are not able to do so at the park.

GNP offers a free shuttle service that operates at a first-com, first-serve basis at Going-to-the-Sun Road with stops at:

Apgar Visitor Center

Sprague Creek Campground

Lake McDonald Lodge Avalanche Creek

The Loop

Logan Pass

Siyeh Bend

Gunsight Pass

St. Mary Falls

Sunrift Gorge

Sun Point

Rising Sun

St. Mary Visitor Center

GNP requires face-masks on shuttles during high COVID-19 community levels.

Visitors should be aware of construction work on Going-to-the-Sun-Road this summer, according to GNP:

"Visitors will not be able to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the West Entrance before 6 am due to night-time construction along Lake McDonald. There will be nightly closures between 10 pm and 6 am, from the foot of Lake McDonald to just west of the Sprague Creek Campground. Vehicles will have one opportunity at midnight to be piloted through the nightly closures. During the day, traffic lights will control a single lane through the construction area.

Construction crews are also installing a new vault toilet at Big Bend that is scheduled to be complete by the end of July. Until construction is complete, Big Bend will have less parking available. Visitors need to be on the lookout for work zones, slow down, and give the construction workers a wide berth."