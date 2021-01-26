CASCADE COUNTY - As Montana Right Now looks on the last year and continues moving forward into 2021, we’re finding ways to highlight the good people across the Treasure State. Monday marks the launch of a year-long campaign called Good Samaritan, in partnership with The Advocates law firm.

It’s a chance for Montanans to praise others about the things they’re doing to bring a smile to someone else in the community. Our first kicks this off in Great Falls, where one man owns a tow truck company by day, and makes sure any first responder who needs to jump start to their day is ready to go.

Mel Carnahan, owner of Carnahan’s Towing, is working on a coffee sponsorship program with a couple of businesses for first responders, letting officers, firefighters or emergency services pick up a cup of joe for free using a card-based system.

With these crews often putting their lives on the line for people’s safety, Mel says he’s doing this to recognize their work, driven by a simple life lesson from his dad: Help people first and get paid later, showing how a bit of kindness can go a long way.

An owner with one of the coffee places says she’s glad to help give first responders a well-earned break.

“I really can’t imagine what they’ve gone through this last year... seeing up the hours that they have to do, the people and the things that they’ve had to dealt with,” said Amy Roberts, who owns Amy’s Morning Perks. “So if a cup of coffee can help them out, then come and grab a cup of coffee. We’re here to help you out,” she said with a light chuckle.

Mel himself humbly declined any on-camera interviews, saying he doesn’t do what he does for personal recognition. He does say he’s steadily making headway on the card’s design, while more specific details around the program remain a work-in-progress.

If everything goes well, he hopes to have it up and running in early February at both Amy’s Morning Perk (910 9th St NW & 4400 10th Ave S) and Schulte’s Coffee House (3800 3rd Ave S).

If you know of a Good Samaritan and want to help share their story click here to nominate them. Every month we’ll select one Good Samaritan and share their story during our newscast.