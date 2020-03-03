Governor Steve Bullock has teamed up with local and state health officials to put a plan into action against the Coronavirus. The illness has not reached Montana just yet, but 7 people across the U.S. have died so far. Bullock says it's a matter of keeping everyone healthy.

"First and foremost, the state of Montana is prepared. This is the public health event that Montana practices for," said Bullock.

He adds that health officials are working around the clock preparing for the Coronavirus just like Ebola, the flu, and vaping epidemics.

Tuesday he announced a task force "to bolster the state's preparations and to ensure that we're doing all that we can to continue coordinating efforts across state government, as well as with private and local partners and aggressively respond."



"We have a responsibility to ensure our plans evolve as new situations emerge," said Delila Bruno, Administrator with the Montana Disaster & Emergency Services.

In the meantime, Bullock suggests to "wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow. stay away from work, school, or other people if you become sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces."