CHESTER, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference Sunday afternoon addressing the Amtrak passenger train derailment that happened Saturday east of Chester, Montana.
Gov. Gianforte praised Montanans for stepping up and helping with response efforts after the derailment. Multiple agencies from nearby counties and members of the community helped.
The governor said the five people who remain hospitalized are all in stable condition.
"Over the last 18 months, Montanans have face real tough challenges. But through it all, we've seen the resiliency of Montanans," Gianforte said. "That resiliency shown right here in Chester yesterday with neighbors stepping up and helping neighbors and strangers in need."
The incident remains under investigation.