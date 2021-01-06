HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced his appointment Wednesday of Misty Kuhl to lead the Department of Indian Affairs.

“Misty shares my commitment to create new partnerships and build stronger bridges with our eight tribal nations,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I campaigned on the promise of bringing new and greater opportunities to Indian country, and I look forward to working with Misty and our tribal leaders to deliver.”

Kuhl is an A’aniiih member of the Fort Belknap Indian Community and serves as the director of Native American Outreach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, showing that she has decades of experience working with Native communities in business and leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Montana and our Native nations, and am excited to build on Jason’s Smith’s work for the last eight years. I love our vibrant, resilient, strong Tribal communities. I love Montana, and I’m committed to doing the best work I can in this important role. I firmly believe our governor cares deeply about Native issues, and I’m looking forward to the privilege of executing his vision,” Kuhl said.

Born and raised in Montana, Kuhl graduated cum laude from Montana State University-Billings with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services.

Gianforte’s appointment of Kuhl has been warmly received:

GERALD GRAY, Little Shell Chippewa Tribal Chairman

“The Little Shell Tribe is excited to work with Misty. We feel she will be a great addition to the Governor’s team, especially in the Office of Indian Affairs.”

JENNIFER SMITH, Executive Director of Indian Education for Billings Public Schools

“I have had the good fortune to have worked with Misty since her arrival at Rocky Mountain College. I became immediately aware upon meeting Misty that she is a gift. Misty is a compassionate, tenacious woman who is unafraid to tackle issues head on. She has outstanding skills and is both a go-getter and a problem solver. I can’t think of a better person to act as liaison between the Governor’s Office and Indian Country, both urban and rural.”

ANDY WERK JR, President of Fort Belknap Indian Community

“On behalf of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council, we congratulate Governor Gianforte and look forward to continue working to uphold tribal sovereignty. The FBIC applauds the appointment of Misty Kuhl as the Director of Indian Affairs at the Office of the Governor. Ms. Kuhl understands the critical responsibility of maintaining strong government-to-government relationships between the Tribes and the State.”

BOB WILMOUTH, President of Rocky Mountain College

“While we are sad to see Misty leave Rocky, we are excited to share her knowledge and passion with the state of Montana.”